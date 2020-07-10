Did Hedge Funds Make The Right Call On Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) ?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) has experienced an increase in hedge fund sentiment of late. Our calculations also showed that THC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount.

Now let's take a look at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Hedge fund activity in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 35 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 3% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards THC over the last 18 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Glenview Capital held the most valuable stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC), which was worth $284.2 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Camber Capital Management which amassed $50.4 million worth of shares. Nantahala Capital Management, Nantahala Capital Management, and Nut Tree Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Mudrick Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC), around 10.98% of its 13F portfolio. Nut Tree Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 10.66 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to THC.