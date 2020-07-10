Did Hedge Funds Make The Right Call On W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) ?

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Is W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) the right pick for your portfolio? Hedge funds were taking a pessimistic view. The number of long hedge fund bets were cut by 11 recently. Our calculations also showed that GRA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). GRA was in 35 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 46 hedge funds in our database with GRA holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the moment there are many signals market participants can use to analyze publicly traded companies. A duo of the less utilized signals are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite investment managers can beat the market by a solid amount (see the details here).

Keeping this in mind let's take a glance at the latest hedge fund action regarding W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

What does smart money think about W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 35 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -24% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 36 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in GRA a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, 40 North Management held the most valuable stake in W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA), which was worth $351.2 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Soroban Capital Partners which amassed $97.2 million worth of shares. Diamond Hill Capital, Cantillon Capital Management, and Gates Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position 40 North Management allocated the biggest weight to W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA), around 21.38% of its 13F portfolio. Birch Run Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 5.06 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to GRA.