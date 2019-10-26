Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Aircastle Limited (AYR) ?

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds' top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That's why we believe it isn't a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR).

Hedge fund interest in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare AYR to other stocks including ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT), Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT), and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

If you'd ask most traders, hedge funds are assumed to be worthless, outdated financial tools of the past. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open at present, We look at the upper echelon of this club, around 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors preside over most of the hedge fund industry's total asset base, and by shadowing their highest performing picks, Insider Monkey has unearthed several investment strategies that have historically defeated the market. Insider Monkey's flagship hedge fund strategy surpassed the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let's take a look at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR).

What have hedge funds been doing with Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AYR over the last 16 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.