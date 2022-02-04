Did Hedge Funds Get Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) Right?

Abigail Fisher
·6 min read

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has seen a decrease in hedge fund interest lately. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was in 46 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 57. Our calculations also showed that MRTX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings).

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. With all of this in mind we're going to take a glance at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Felix Baker - Baker Bros.
Felix Baker - Baker Bros.

Felix Baker of Baker Bros.

Do Hedge Funds Think MRTX Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of September, a total of 46 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -16% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards MRTX over the last 25 quarters. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Avoro Capital Advisors (venBio Select Advisor), managed by Behzad Aghazadeh, holds the number one position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Avoro Capital Advisors (venBio Select Advisor) has a $884.6 million position in the stock, comprising 13.9% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Perceptive Advisors, managed by Joseph Edelman, which holds a $599.3 million position; 8.7% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions comprise Julian Baker and Felix Baker's Baker Bros. Advisors, OrbiMed Advisors and Brandon Haley's Holocene Advisors. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Avoro Capital Advisors (venBio Select Advisor) allocated the biggest weight to Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX), around 13.89% of its 13F portfolio. Perceptive Advisors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 8.7 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MRTX.

Judging by the fact that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has faced falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it's safe to say that there is a sect of hedge funds that slashed their entire stakes by the end of the third quarter. It's worth mentioning that Jeffrey Jay and David Kroin's Great Point Partners dumped the largest investment of the 750 funds watched by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $16.2 million in stock, and Doron Breen and Mori Arkin's Sphera Global Healthcare Fund was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $7.6 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 9 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let's check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). These stocks are West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG), XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO), Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX), Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC), AECOM (NYSE:ACM), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN), and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN). This group of stocks' market values are similar to MRTX's market value.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position WFG,22,513697,-3 XPO,49,1833910,-8 TPX,37,1299293,2 CNXC,21,586853,0 ACM,39,783809,7 BHVN,33,1063983,6 AQN,15,152646,-9 Average,30.9,890599,-0.7 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 30.9 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $891 million. That figure was $2796 million in MRTX's case. XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for MRTX is 65.8. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 29.6% in 2021 and beat the market again by 3.6 percentage points. Unfortunately, MRTX wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on MRTX were disappointed as the stock returned -32.6% since the end of September (through 1/31) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as all of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AMC Stock: Showing Improvement but Still Way Overvalued

    Last year, AMC (AMC) benefited immensely from its status as a meme stock, with the shares’ ascendance having little to do with rickety fundamentals. However, on Tuesday, the company showed concrete evidence that fundamentals might be improving after all. AMC announced preliminary 4Q21 results which were far better than any other quarter’s display since the pandemic’s onset. Revenue is expected to hit $1.17 billion, ahead of the $1.09 billion Wall Street had predicted, while EBITDA is anticipated

  • A Timeline of the Real Saga That Inspired 'Pam & Tommy'

    A timeline of the true events that inspired Hulu’s 'Pam & Tommy' mini-series.

  • Meta just suffered the largest one-day wipeout in US corporate history. Its valuation slumped by nearly $240 billion.

    In its fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday, Meta said Facebook user numbers were down for the first time, as its metaverse business lost $10 billion.

  • 1 Semiconductor Growth Stock Set to Crush the Market This Year

    The semiconductor industry is responsible for producing the advanced computer chips which power our most prized consumer electronics. The strong gains were generated thanks to soaring demand, which was met with crippling supply shortages caused by pandemic-related production shutdowns across Asia and Europe. Semiconductor-service company Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) was a big beneficiary of the industry's growth in 2021, and it's also set for a strong 2022.

  • Mark Zuckerberg told Meta employees to zero in on video because they're up against an 'unprecedented level of competition' from TikTok, report says

    Zuckerberg said Meta would focus on the short-form-video feature Instagram Reels, which closely resembles TikTok, after posting disastrous earnings.

  • Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many Members

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amazon.com Inc. announced it was raising the price of its Prime program, the company said an annual subscription would climb $20 to $139. But slightly more than half of Prime members will end up forking over almost $180 a year. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryAmazon’s $191 Billion Jump Sets Record for Market Value GainZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, N

  • $300 a Month in These 3 REITs Could Make You a Millionaire

    Setting aside $100 a month for each of these three real estate investment trusts (REITs) could make you a millionaire in the span of just over three decades. The first REIT here is W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). A $1,000 investment in W.P. Carey 10 years ago would have grown to $3,100 today, which works out to a 12% annual return.

  • Kohl's adopts 'poison pill', says buyout offers undervalue it

    Last month, activist investor Starboard Value-backed Acacia Research Corp offered to buy the department-store chain for $64 a share, valuing it at roughly $9 billion. Around the same time, sources told Reuters that Sycamore Partners was also preparing an all-cash offer for Kohl's at $65 per share. Without naming its suitors, Kohl's said on Thursday the offers did not adequately reflect its future growth and cash flow generation.

  • 3 Red Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has been a frustrating stock to own for most investors. AT&T gradually reduced its leverage by selling 30% of DirecTV, spinning off WarnerMedia through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its other non-core assets to raise fresh cash. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, AT&T's stock price rose 11% as the S&P 500 dipped 4%.

  • AT&T’s Dividend Cut Puts It in an Unenviable Club

    Companies that have cut their dividends after a spinoff—including International Paper and Abbott Laboratories—have a history of mixed performance.

  • New Street Cautions Against Nvidia's Steep Downside: All You Need To Know

    With Ethereum ($ETH) down over 40% from the peak, mining volumes should decline in the next six months, crypto demand for graphics processing units will "die," and excess mining GPUs will hit the gaming market New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu tells. Ferragu's research note is partially titled "What could a crypto winter look like?". In addition, excess shipments could result in excess channel inventories and "eventually in a steep correction over the summer," notes Ferragu. The analyst believes

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    A good way to amass a great fortune is to hang on to shares of successful companies for a very long time.

  • Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns the easy-money era is over — and says the crypto craze is overblown

    The Bridgewater Associates boss explained why stocks have dropped, urged investors not to hold cash, and laid out several risks of owning crypto.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks From a Top Analyst on Wall Street

    Finding the right stock signals is a key to success in the market investment game – but knowing what signals to trust takes some learning. Finding the right signaler can shorten that learning curve – but how do you know who to trust? Follow the data. Every professional stock analyst on Wall Street holds a published record of stock reviews, predictions, and actual results and returns – and the more accurate those are, the better the analyst’s reputation. Right now, Quinn Bolton, of Needham, holds

  • Ford (F) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Dividend Reinstated

    Ford (F) forecasts adjusted EBIT for 2022 between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion, implying an uptick of 15-25% from the 2021 level.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Have Crashed More Than 60%

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that have crashed more than 60%. Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) have plummeted close to 70% from the peak set in early 2021. Investors worried that the virtual care provider's valuation got too frothy after a huge run-up fueled by COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Has Charged Up This Week

    Late last week, the solid-state battery specialist provided a promising update about its technology.

  • Kohl's Swallows 'Poison Pill' as It Rejects Takeover Offers

    Department store chain will continue to review options

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK used the tech rout to ditch more Twitter shares and sold $74.1 million in stock while ramping up its holdings of Block.

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest sold $74.1 million in Twitter shares on Thursday, after Wednesday's near-$26.5 million sale, and scooped up more Block stock.

  • 10 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we discuss 10 income stocks with over 10 years of dividend increases. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases. Owing to strong earnings in 2022, companies are set to spend even more on distribution of […]