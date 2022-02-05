How Did Hedge Funds’ Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Bets Fare?

Debasis Saha
·5 min read

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 6 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) was in 36 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 41. PFGC shareholders have witnessed a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. There were 41 hedge funds in our database with PFGC positions at the end of the second quarter. Our calculations also showed that PFGC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings).

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. With all of this in mind let's review the key hedge fund action regarding Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC).

Do Hedge Funds Think PFGC Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 36 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -12% from the second quarter of 2021. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards PFGC over the last 25 quarters. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Is PFGC A Good Stock To Buy?
Is PFGC A Good Stock To Buy?

The largest stake in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) was held by Citadel Investment Group, which reported holding $139.4 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Eminence Capital with a $117.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Balyasny Asset Management, Point72 Asset Management, and Candlestick Capital Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Kehrs Ridge Capital allocated the biggest weight to Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC), around 7.13% of its 13F portfolio. MIK Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 5.24 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to PFGC.

Due to the fact that Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) has witnessed declining sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there is a sect of funds that elected to cut their positions entirely in the third quarter. Interestingly, D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw sold off the largest stake of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $26.4 million in stock. Renaissance Technologies, also dumped its stock, about $20.8 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 5 funds in the third quarter.

Let's go over hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG), Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL), ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI), Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME), Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI), Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT), and BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). All of these stocks' market caps resemble PFGC's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position AMG,30,753848,0 DUOL,12,183935,12 ANGI,26,256863,0 EME,19,136492,-2 AYI,26,476748,-7 FRPT,24,348415,-4 BOKF,15,376008,2 Average,21.7,361758,0.1 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21.7 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $362 million. That figure was $747 million in PFGC's case. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) is more popular among hedge funds. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for PFGC is 76.3. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 29.6% in 2021 and still beat the market by 3.6 percentage points. Unfortunately, PFGC wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on PFGC were disappointed as the stock returned -9.2% since the end of the third quarter (through 1/31) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as all of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Want $2,500 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $27,100 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Whether you favor growth, value, or income stocks, there's a pathway to build wealth over time. Then again, there's no denying the outperformance that dividend stocks have demonstrated over the long run. In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of money-center giant JPMorgan Chase, released a report that looked back at 40 years' worth of data and compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and grew their payouts to companies that didn't pay a dividend.

  • What the AT&T media spinoff merger will mean for shareholders

    AT&T will be spinning off its WarnerMedia unit as part of a previously-announced $43 billion deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • How to Handle Taxes After AT&T’s Spinoff of WarnerMedia

    New York tax expert Robert Willens considered the implications of selling the Warner Bros. Discovery stock investors are due to get in the second quarter.

  • 1 Semiconductor Growth Stock Set to Crush the Market This Year

    The semiconductor industry is responsible for producing the advanced computer chips which power our most prized consumer electronics. The strong gains were generated thanks to soaring demand, which was met with crippling supply shortages caused by pandemic-related production shutdowns across Asia and Europe. Semiconductor-service company Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) was a big beneficiary of the industry's growth in 2021, and it's also set for a strong 2022.

  • Want to Retire With $1 Million? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold

    If you want to make a fortune in stocks, it's time in the market (not timing the market) that matters.

  • Kohl's adopts 'poison pill', says buyout offers undervalue it

    Last month, activist investor Starboard Value-backed Acacia Research Corp offered to buy the department-store chain for $64 a share, valuing it at roughly $9 billion. Around the same time, sources told Reuters that Sycamore Partners was also preparing an all-cash offer for Kohl's at $65 per share. Without naming its suitors, Kohl's said on Thursday the offers did not adequately reflect its future growth and cash flow generation.

  • Adults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Institutional investors are striking back in stocks, upending the brief and kooky reign of the retail day trader.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffStatement on Publishing ErrorSo says veteran market-structure analyst Larry Tabb, citing a panoply of evid

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Had a Record Year and Are Just Getting Started

    These solid income stocks sport above-average yields and have plenty of growth opportunities to exploit.

  • Trouble Ahead: Data Shows Boomers Have Most of Their Money in Stocks as Market Prepares for a Correction — Here’s What You Can Do

    Despite stocks bouncing back on the morning of Jan. 31, the S&P 500 is still on pace for its worst month since Oct. 2020 -- and the slide could spell trouble for seniors who are heavily invested...

  • 3 Income REITs to Buy in February

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow anyone to own a stake in income-producing real estate. This means they can be great for generating passive income. Currently, the average dividend yield across the REIT sector is 2.6%, more than double the 1.2% yield of stocks in the S&P 500.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 REITs Could Make You a Millionaire

    Setting aside $100 a month for each of these three real estate investment trusts (REITs) could make you a millionaire in the span of just over three decades. The first REIT here is W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). A $1,000 investment in W.P. Carey 10 years ago would have grown to $3,100 today, which works out to a 12% annual return.

  • AT&T’s Dividend Cut Puts It in an Unenviable Club

    Companies that have cut their dividends after a spinoff—including International Paper and Abbott Laboratories—have a history of mixed performance.

  • 3 Red Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has been a frustrating stock to own for most investors. AT&T gradually reduced its leverage by selling 30% of DirecTV, spinning off WarnerMedia through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its other non-core assets to raise fresh cash. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, AT&T's stock price rose 11% as the S&P 500 dipped 4%.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    A good way to amass a great fortune is to hang on to shares of successful companies for a very long time.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    The Nasdaq Composite has dropped by 11% since the beginning of the year, and many tech giants have performed substantially worse. For instance, shares of streaming companies Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are down by 32% and 36%, respectively, since Jan. 1. There are good reasons why both of these companies have lagged the market, but even with the headwinds they have faced, both remain excellent long-term picks to buy in February and hold onto for a long time.

  • Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns the easy-money era is over — and says the crypto craze is overblown

    The Bridgewater Associates boss explained why stocks have dropped, urged investors not to hold cash, and laid out several risks of owning crypto.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) just authorized AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) to turn on more 5G network towers. 5G networks are going to be where the wireless battles occur in the immediate future and being able to fully utilize the networks the carriers have been buying up and rolling out will be key to who gains the upper hand in the space. It means market-share wins by one carrier will necessarily come at the expense of rivals, so let's see if AT&T or Verizon is the better buy.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) Path To Profitability

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SoFi Technologies...

  • U.S. Shale Surge Should Worry Oil Markets, Conoco CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips said traders should be worried about strong oil production growth coming out of the U.S. this year and in 2023, potentially echoing the supply surges of the past decade. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout

  • Alibaba (BABA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Alibaba (BABA) closed the most recent trading day at $122.22, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session.