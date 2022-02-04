Did Hedge Funds Get Seagen Inc. (SGEN) Right?

Abigail Fisher
·5 min read

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Is Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) going to take off soon? Prominent investors were taking a bullish view. The number of long hedge fund bets increased by 3 lately. Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) was in 40 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of September. The all time high for this statistic was previously 39. This means the bullish number of hedge fund positions in this stock currently sits at its all time high. Our calculations also showed that SGEN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings). There were 37 hedge funds in our database with SGEN positions at the end of the second quarter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. Keeping this in mind we're going to take a gander at the key hedge fund action encompassing Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Robert Pohly of Samlyn Capital

Do Hedge Funds Think SGEN Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At third quarter's end, a total of 40 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 8% from the second quarter of 2021. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SGEN over the last 25 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Baker Bros. Advisors held the most valuable stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN), which was worth $8029.5 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Citadel Investment Group which amassed $210 million worth of shares. Marshall Wace LLP, Point72 Asset Management, and Redmile Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Baker Bros. Advisors allocated the biggest weight to Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN), around 35.26% of its 13F portfolio. Tri Locum Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 6.5 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SGEN.

As one would reasonably expect, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Antipodes Partners, managed by Jacob Mitchell, established the biggest position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Antipodes Partners had $52.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. OrbiMed Advisors also made a $45.5 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new SGEN investors: Robert Pohly's Samlyn Capital, Prashanth Jayaram's Tri Locum Partners, and Bhagwan Jay Rao's Integral Health Asset Management.

Let's check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). We will take a look at Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX), McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK), and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK). This group of stocks' market caps are closest to SGEN's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position EFX,43,3360148,6 MCK,51,2277126,0 PEG,26,518847,0 SU,32,1084858,0 AJG,32,1388489,-8 AWK,28,1127944,-2 NOK,22,388301,-4 Average,33.4,1449388,-1.1 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 33.4 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1449 million. That figure was $9471 million in SGEN's case. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) is the least popular one with only 22 bullish hedge fund positions. Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for SGEN is 69. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 29.6% in 2021 and beat the market again by 3.6 percentage points. Unfortunately, SGEN wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on SGEN were disappointed as the stock returned -20.8% since the end of September (through 1/31) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as all of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bruker (BRKR) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Bruker (BRKR) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Analysts Estimate Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    Neurocrine (NBIX) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Earnings Preview: Magna (MGA) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline

    Magna (MGA) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Dominion Energy (D) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Dominion Energy (D) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • South Dakota ethics board wants response from Noem by April

    A South Dakota government accountability board on Thursday set an April deadline for Gov. Kristi Noem to respond to a pair of ethics complaints from the state’s attorney general, signaling it believes the complaints might have merit. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who like Noem is a Republican, asked the board to consider two issues. One is whether Noem’s use of state airplanes broke the law, and the other is whether she improperly interfered with a state agency that was evaluating her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license.

  • Meta just suffered the largest one-day wipeout in US corporate history. Its valuation slumped by nearly $240 billion.

    In its fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday, Meta said Facebook user numbers were down for the first time, as its metaverse business lost $10 billion.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 REITs Could Make You a Millionaire

    Setting aside $100 a month for each of these three real estate investment trusts (REITs) could make you a millionaire in the span of just over three decades. The first REIT here is W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). A $1,000 investment in W.P. Carey 10 years ago would have grown to $3,100 today, which works out to a 12% annual return.

  • 3 Red Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has been a frustrating stock to own for most investors. AT&T gradually reduced its leverage by selling 30% of DirecTV, spinning off WarnerMedia through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its other non-core assets to raise fresh cash. Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, AT&T's stock price rose 11% as the S&P 500 dipped 4%.

  • AT&T’s Dividend Cut Puts It in an Unenviable Club

    Companies that have cut their dividends after a spinoff—including International Paper and Abbott Laboratories—have a history of mixed performance.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    A good way to amass a great fortune is to hang on to shares of successful companies for a very long time.

  • New Street Cautions Against Nvidia's Steep Downside: All You Need To Know

    With Ethereum ($ETH) down over 40% from the peak, mining volumes should decline in the next six months, crypto demand for graphics processing units will "die," and excess mining GPUs will hit the gaming market New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu tells. Ferragu's research note is partially titled "What could a crypto winter look like?". In addition, excess shipments could result in excess channel inventories and "eventually in a steep correction over the summer," notes Ferragu. The analyst believes

  • Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns the easy-money era is over — and says the crypto craze is overblown

    The Bridgewater Associates boss explained why stocks have dropped, urged investors not to hold cash, and laid out several risks of owning crypto.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks From a Top Analyst on Wall Street

    Finding the right stock signals is a key to success in the market investment game – but knowing what signals to trust takes some learning. Finding the right signaler can shorten that learning curve – but how do you know who to trust? Follow the data. Every professional stock analyst on Wall Street holds a published record of stock reviews, predictions, and actual results and returns – and the more accurate those are, the better the analyst’s reputation. Right now, Quinn Bolton, of Needham, holds

  • Ford (F) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Dividend Reinstated

    Ford (F) forecasts adjusted EBIT for 2022 between $11.5 billion and $12.5 billion, implying an uptick of 15-25% from the 2021 level.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Have Crashed More Than 60%

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that have crashed more than 60%. Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) have plummeted close to 70% from the peak set in early 2021. Investors worried that the virtual care provider's valuation got too frothy after a huge run-up fueled by COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Has Charged Up This Week

    Late last week, the solid-state battery specialist provided a promising update about its technology.

  • 10 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we discuss 10 income stocks with over 10 years of dividend increases. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases. Owing to strong earnings in 2022, companies are set to spend even more on distribution of […]

  • New CEO takes over from co-founder at Oregon food maker

    The company's founding CEO stepped down to make room for someone with industry experience scaling a consumer packaged goods business.

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • How You Should Think About Enterprise's Big Acquisition

    Here's a look at Enterprise's acquisition and what it might mean for the future. In early January, midstream master limited partnership (MLP) Enterprise Products Partners agreed to acquire privately-held Navitas Midstream Partners for $3.25 billion in cash from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus. Navitas owns 1,750 miles of pipelines and cryogenic natural gas processing facilities that, upon completion of a major project in 2022, will have over 1 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity.