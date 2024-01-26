Did Heinz just give Kentucky credit for goetta? Ketchup packet sparks social media war

A single ketchup packet has Cincinnati Reddit users questioning everything they thought they knew about a popular local dish.

A single ketchup packet has Cincinnati Reddit users questioning everything they thought they knew about a popular local dish.

On Monday, a Reddit user posted a photo of a Kentucky-themed Heinz ketchup packet in the subreddit r/Cincinnati, which has since spawned a debate about the origins of a famous regional food: goetta.

Heinz, a multinational manufacturer of processed foods, released a limited edition collection of condiment packets called Saucemerica in June 2023, Food & Wine reports. Each packet features a design representing one state's most iconic food.

While the Ohio packet featured a chili dog (or coney), the Kentucky packet, on the other hand, highlighted a stack of square goetta slices topped with a fried egg. A Reddit user posted a photo of the condiment to the Queen City's community, which has since spawned a social media debate amongst Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati residents over which side of the Ohio River can claim the grain sausage.

"I dunno Heinz ... I think this is more of an Ohio thing," the original poster wrote.

"Goetta is very much Kentucky," someone countered.

Others, though, think the dish is more of a regional delicacy, so Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky both deserve credit.

"Tbh I think this is more of a Cincinnati region thing than an Ohio vs Kentucky thing. Northern Kentucky is basically apart of Cincinnati too despite being across the river," said one person.

"Everyone calm down. It’s a Cincinnati thing. Do not let large corporations convince you the State of Cincinnati belongs to Ohio or Kentucky," another user commented.

Aside from the debate over who owns goetta, other users questioned why anyone would put ketchup on the beloved food.

"Is this impyling that folks put ketchup on goetta? I don't mean to yuck anyone's yum, but ewww."

"A little residual syrup from your pancakes or French toast is all that’s acceptable."

So, where did Goetta actually originate, Cincinnati or Northern Kentucky? Here's what we know.

Where is Goetta from?

Although goetta recipes may vary, the dish usually consists of prime cuts of beef and pork with oats and subtle spices.

German immigrants who settled in Southwest Ohio in the 19th century are credited with the creation of goetta. According to The Enquirer's Just Askin' series, many of them only had scrap meat options, which they mixed with grains and spices to create the famous meat patty.

But Enquirer food writer Keith Pandolfi reported that some individuals say goetta was invented at Finke's when the market was located at 1824 Main St. in Covington. George Finke's wife, Louise, took over the butchering in 1888 after George's passing and is often credited as the first person to sell it commercially.

Therefore, goetta's mysterious origin story remains undetermined.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Heinz ketchup packet sparks social media war over goetta