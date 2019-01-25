Did Henan Jinma Energy Company Limited (HKG:6885) Insiders Sell Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Henan Jinma Energy Company Limited (HKG:6885).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Check out our latest analysis for Henan Jinma Energy

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Henan Jinma Energy

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Man Li for HK$8.2m worth of shares, at about HK$4.10 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (HK$4.16). While sellers have a variety of reasons for selling, this isn’t particularly great to see. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 23.5% of Man Li’s holding.

In total, Henan Jinma Energy insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The average sell price was around CN¥4.08. It’s not ideal to see that insiders have sold at around the current price. But we don’t put too much weight on the insider selling, since sellers could have personal reasons. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:6885 Insider Trading January 25th 19 More

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Are Henan Jinma Energy Insiders Buying Or Selling?

We’ve only seen a tiny insider purchase valued at CN¥8.2k, in the last three months. Looking at the net result, we don’t think these recent trades shed much light on how insiders, as a group, are feeling about the company’s prospects.

Does Henan Jinma Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 4.3% of Henan Jinma Energy shares, worth about HK$95m. We’ve certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Henan Jinma Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little more insider buying than selling in the last three months. But overall the difference isn’t worth writing home about. Still, the insider transactions at Henan Jinma Energy in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .