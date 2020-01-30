What Did HongGuang Lighting Holdings Company Limited's (HKG:6908) CEO Take Home Last Year?

Yi Wen Zhao is the CEO of HongGuang Lighting Holdings Company Limited (HKG:6908). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Yi Wen Zhao's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that HongGuang Lighting Holdings Company Limited has a market cap of HK$280m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CN¥400k for the year to December 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at CN¥88k. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below CN¥1.4b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is CN¥1.6m.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at HongGuang Lighting Holdings has changed over time.

SEHK:6908 CEO Compensation, January 30th 2020

Is HongGuang Lighting Holdings Company Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, HongGuang Lighting Holdings Company Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 41% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 40%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has HongGuang Lighting Holdings Company Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 10% over three years, many shareholders in HongGuang Lighting Holdings Company Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

It appears that HongGuang Lighting Holdings Company Limited remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

Since the business is growing, many would argue this suggests the pay is modest. Despite some positives, it is likely that shareholders wanted better returns, given the performance over the last three years. So while we don't think, Yi Wen Zhao is paid too much, shareholders may hope that business performance translates to investment returns before pay rises are given out. In this case we may want to look deeper into the company. There are some real positives and we could see improved returns in the longer term. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling HongGuang Lighting Holdings (free visualization of insider trades).