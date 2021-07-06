How did the housing market turn white-hot? It wasn't just the pandemic.

Martha C. White
·6 min read

Even in the robust pre-pandemic economy, housing experts say there was trouble brewing that presaged the current boom in housing prices, with lower-income and first-time homebuyers in particular facing rising hurdles to homeownership.

“One of the most prominent housing issues in pre-pandemic America was supply shortages,” said Matthew Murphy, executive director of the Furman Center For Real Estate & Urban Policy at New York University. “That has carried over and exacerbated, but we already had evidence of supply shortages heading into the pandemic.”

Today’s housing situation has its roots in the last boom-bust cycle, Murphy said. “The context here to this current housing moment is that we were still recovering from the 2008-2009 foreclosure crisis,” when property values plummeted. Some data suggests that the seeds were sown even earlier than the last housing crash: Over the past two decades, the National Association of Realtors identified what it called an "underbuilding gap" of between 5.5 and 6.8 million housing units since 2001.

Today, nearly all of the new homes being built are aimed at the upper echelon of homebuyers. The National Association of Home Builders found that, of all the new single-family homes built last year across the U.S., none were priced below $100,000. A mere 1 percent fell in the range of $100,000 to $150,000.

“Home buyers in the bottom one-fourth of the market have been squeezed entirely out of the market for new construction,” the group said in a blog post detailing the findings.

When the pandemic struck, relegating Americans to their homes for work and school, and curtailing most leisure and entertainment activities, demand for single-family homes skyrocketed. “In a pandemic, with people working from home and kids schooling from home, you need more space. We saw a real pickup in demand,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic. “People wanted a home with some green space and a community with lower population density.”

Accommodative monetary policy fueled the rush.

“The increase in demand has really been sparked by the record low level of mortgage rates,” Nothaft said. “That’s a really opportunity for anyone who’s shopping for a mortgage or shopping to buy a home and that’s really sparked the demand, especially among millennials or Gen Xers,” he said.

But would-be buyers are finding a shrinking pool of available homes. For a long time, the conventional wisdom said that once Baby Boomers became empty nesters, they would trade in the big homes where they raised their families for smaller-footprint houses, condos and apartments. That anticipated migration never came, and experts say that means older, potentially less-expensive homes today’s young families would ordinarily be moving into just aren’t on the market.

“You’ve got this 20-plus percent year over year price growth, which you think would entice homeowners to sell,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer at Attom Data Solutions. “The bigger factor is just availability of supply to move in to… There's nothing to go buy or downsize into.”

Experts suggest another factor is the pandemic itself, in that older Americans — facing higher health risks due to Covid-19 — have been reluctant to let people into their homes or visit open houses.

Instead, more empty-nesters are staying put and refinancing — a trend which could have long-term implications for housing supply. “Historically, there's a correlation to refinance and what we call tenure in the home,” Teta said. Attom found that refinance activity rose by 12 percent in the first quarter of 2021 — and that refinance lending has grown by more than double over the past year. This year, a total of 2.55 million mortgages were refinanced in the first quarter.

In a market where interest rates have nowhere to go but up, that refinancing activity could keep homeowners in place. “You project out a year or two and when rates have gone up, borrowers are going to look at increased prices and a new loan on a purchase and realize that staying in their own home is cheaper on a month-to-month basis,” Teta said.

The culmination of these events is an unprecedented wave of demand, which has triggered a meteoric rise in prices. While Zillow found that inventory inched up 3.9 percent in May, the first increase since last July, homes are still selling at a torrid pace, with an average time between when a home is listed until when it goes into contract of just six days. The National Association of Realtors found that the median price of existing homes across all housing types, hit a record of $350,000, up nearly 25 percent from May 2020.

“This is supply and demand on steroids,” said Susan Wachter, professor of real estate and finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

Builders can’t keep up. While Covid-19 increased demand, it also created bottlenecks and roadblocks on the supply side. In May, the most recent month for which data is available, housing starts ticked up a mere 3.6 percent, coming in at 1.572 million units on a seasonally adjusted, annualized basis. This was below the 1.63 million economists polled by Reuters predicted. In addition, April’s numbers were revised down from 1.569 million to 1.517 million units.

Costs for raw materials like copper and lumber soared when producers couldn’t ramp back up fast enough to meet the pent-up surge in demand when Covid lockdown restrictions eased. Labor costs have risen, a function both of a tighter job market and precautionary regulations around capacity and social distancing at construction sites. And lengthy shutdowns of local government offices in many parts of the country meant that developers faced long waits to fulfill regulatory requirements.

“It added a little bit more sand into the gears and delayed the processing of some of the permits and inspections,” Nothaft said.

Along with materials and labor, the availability and cost of land is a significant roadblock for builders. “Getting land for new development is absolutely key and looking at the big, long-term picture, that’s the major constraint,” Wachter said. “Available land for development where there are jobs, or infrastructure to get to jobs, is limited.”

“On top of that, you have a lot of local land use restrictions that make it more difficult to build higher density development,” Murphy said.

This is a double-whammy on the demand side, he added. “There’s an affordability that comes with density and in a lot of America, you can’t build that kind of housing. This just makes it harder for the market to supply this housing en masse.”

Experts say there is one sense in which the pandemic may have generated an unexpected silver lining that could relieve some of the pressure: With more workers asking — or demanding — to work remotely, demand for homes in and around expensive metro areas could ease a bit as people seek out smaller cities with lower costs of living.

“If we see a substantial increase in the proportion of the workforce working remotely, then I think we’re going to continue to see some of this shift to single-family and this shift not just to suburban, but to the outer edges of metro areas,” Nothaft said. “When you sever that link between where you live and where you work, then that gives you a lot of flexibility on where you locate.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Post-pandemic celebrations

    President Biden welcomed 1,000 essential workers and military personnel to the White House to mark Independence Day as well as independence from COVID. @willganss has the details.

  • Here's where wages are rising the most as employers address labor shortages

    Data: U.S. Department of Labor and Wells Fargo Securities; Chart: Axios VisualsEmployers are doing what they have to do to address persistent labor shortages: They’re offering more money.Why it matters: The reopening of the U.S. economy is fueling demand for goods and services. But businesses have struggled to meet that demand because current pay rates aren’t attracting the qualified applicants that employers want.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the

  • 50 Housing Markets That Are Turning Ugly

    The U.S. housing market has been strong, and home prices have been rising steadily since 2012. However, with the pandemic housing boom and low mortgage rates, signs of weakness can appear quickly --...

  • Biden reflects on U.S. pandemic progress at Independence Day event

    President Biden offered a message of celebration at a White House Independence day event but also issued a warning that the US fight against the coronavirus pandemic is far from over. Nancy Cordes reports on the president's July 4th message.

  • The eviction moratorium ends this month — local courts brace for surge in eviction cases

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the eviction moratorium, set to expire June 30, would be extended until July 31.

  • A wave of foreclosures is coming. Floridians need protection from predatory lenders | Opinion

    The moratorium on foreclosures of government-backed mortgage loans ended June 30, and those of us who see the foreclosure system up close are worried.

  • The Ivy League reigns on TV. This new show wants to make HBCUs 'the A story'

    Premiering Monday, The CW's "All American: Homecoming" spinoff strives to get the HBCU experience right. Students and alumni will be watching.

  • Modern dance company Pilobolus keeps seniors moving during pandemic shutdowns

    Known as the "rebellious dance company," Pilobolus has been performing worldwide for the past 50 years. When the pandemic halted their live performances, the troupe found a way to keep themselves and others dancing. CBS News' Nikki Battiste reports.

  • Eviction ban ends in a month and many are still behind on rent. Here’s how we got here.

    Along party lines and with Republicans against extension, the N.C. Council of State ended North Carolina’s eviction moratorium, but the CDC order still protects eligible tenants in North Carolina.

  • Driver stopped with large antenna for Elon Musk’s space internet Starlink attached to his car

    The driver was apparently using the satellite dish to get wifi for a business they operate out of the car

  • NBA free agency: Will Sixers re-sign Danny Green, Dwight Howard, Furkan Korkmaz?

    The Sixers have four in-house unrestricted free agents. How many will return? By Noah Levick

  • Ever Given Saga Nears End With Ship Poised to Leave Suez Canal

    (Bloomberg) -- A giant container ship that had blocked Egypt’s Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year will be released on July 7 following an agreement between authorities and the vessel’s owners, the canal operator said Sunday.A ceremony for the signing of the settlement ending the dispute over the 400-meter-long Ever Given will be held on Wednesday, and the ship will be allowed to depart, the Suez Canal Authority’s media office said by phone.Earlier, Stann of London, the attorneys for

  • Wimbledon organisers wish Emma Raducanu well and defend scheduling of her match

    Raducanu retired with breathing difficulties down 6-4 3-0 to Ajla Tomljanovic.

  • Drought could drop Great Salt Lake to historic low

    A drought gripping the Western United States is expected to drop the Great Salt Lake to its lowest levels in 170 years, affecting recreational boating, migrating birds and kicking up dust laced with arsenic&nbsp; (July 6)

  • Mark Cuban Says the Best Investment Is Paying Off Your Debt — Is He Right?

    Billionaire investor and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban said that the safest investment you can make right now is to pay off your debt, according to an interview with Kitco News. Find Out: Do You Invest...

  • Tennis-'GOAT' debate motivates Djokovic but doesn't hold sway

    The debate over the greatest men's tennis player ever is a constant topic for Novak Djokovic but while the top-ranked Serbian takes inspiration from it, he does not allow the discussions to derail his single-minded quest for glory. The "GOAT" (Greatest of all Time) debate has divided opinions for a decade and remains a hot topic as the trio of Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal continue to dominate the field despite the challenge from the younger generation. Djokovic has already claimed Federer's long-standing record for holding the men's world No.1 ranking for most weeks and a sixth Wimbledon triumph on Sunday will see him level with his two great rivals on 20 Grand Slam titles each.

  • Is Walmart Doing Enough to Hold Off Amazon?

    For decades Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been investing heavily into its expansion from a small book retailer when it started to the global everything store it is today. Several big retailers no longer in existence today can partly blame Amazon for their demise. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is not taking Amazon lightly.

  • GM expands China design studio to focus on EVs, smart cars

    General Motors Co said on Monday it expanded its design studio in China, which will focus only on developing electric and connected cars and no longer design petrol vehicles. The move comes as the largest U.S. automaker prepares to cut out petrol and diesel vehicles from its fleet by 2035 and underscores its efforts to gain a bigger foothold in China, the world's largest electric car market. It also plays into GM's ambitions of adding a recurring revenue stream from software and services long after the initial product is sold, a la Apple Inc, by selling EV battery charging and swapping services for example.

  • Is a Pool a Good Investment?

    Scorching temperatures are ravaging parts of the U.S. and Canada. On June 28, Portland hit a sweltering 116 degrees. In Lytton, British Columbia, the temperature reached an eye-popping 118 degrees...

  • Sri Lanka cricket official banned for attempt to bribe minister

    Sri Lanka's cricket reputation suffered a double blow Monday when an official was banned for seven years for trying to bribe the country's sports minister, while a top player was fined for giving interviews criticising the national board.