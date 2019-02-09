Did Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Insiders Sell Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Huntington Bancshares

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Lead Director David Porteous for US$934k worth of shares, at about US$15.08 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$13.62. They could have a variety of motivations for selling, but it’s still not particularly encouraging to see. Arguably, insider selling at around current prices should give us reason to reflect on whether the stock is fully valued at the moment.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$329k for 24.24k shares. On the other hand they divested 139.64k shares, for US$2.1m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Huntington Bancshares shares, than buying. The sellers received a price of around US$14.96, on average. It’s not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares at below recent prices. But we wouldn’t put too much weight on the insider selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Huntington Bancshares Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Huntington Bancshares. In total, insiders dumped US$694k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it’s not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership of Huntington Bancshares

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Huntington Bancshares insiders own 0.9% of the company, currently worth about US$122m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.