Did IDEX Corporation's (NYSE:IEX) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend?

Investors with a long-term horizong may find it valuable to assess IDEX Corporation's (NYSE:IEX) earnings trend over time and against its industry benchmark as opposed to simply looking at a sincle earnings announcement at one point in time. Below is my commentary, albiet very simple and high-level, on how IDEX is currently performing.

See our latest analysis for IDEX

Did IEX beat its long-term earnings growth trend and its industry?

IEX's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2019) of US$427m has increased by 5.1% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 11%, indicating the rate at which IEX is growing has slowed down. To understand what's happening, let's examine what's going on with margins and if the whole industry is feeling the heat.

NYSE:IEX Income Statement, November 19th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, IDEX has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 20% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 13% exceeds the US Machinery industry of 7.4%, indicating IDEX has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for IDEX’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 15% to 18%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 52% to 39% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as IDEX gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. You should continue to research IDEX to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for IEX’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for IEX’s outlook. Financial Health: Are IEX’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.