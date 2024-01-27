Did Indiana voters approve of President Joe Biden, Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2023? Survey says ...

Ball State University's Bowen Center for Public Affairs has issued the second round of the 2023 Hoosier Survey, representing "the pulse of the state regarding the most pressing issues facing Indiana residents."

This time around, the survey took aim at how Hoosiers feel about Gov. Eric Holcomb and President Joe Biden.

Here's what you need to know:

What's President Joe Biden's approval rating in Indiana?

The question was asked, "Overall, do you approve or disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as President?"

Approve: 32.8%

Disapprove: 57.8%

Don't know/Not sure: 9.3%

Hoosiers mindset on Biden hasn't changed over the last year, where residents previously held a 58.2% disapproval rating in 2022, while 35.3% approved of his work in office.“Many national polls have found that President Biden is not popular right now and, given he lost Indiana by a large margin in 2020, it is not surprising that he remains unpopular in the state,” said Dr. Chad Kinsella, director of the Bowen Center for Public Affairs and associate professor of political science at Ball State.

What's Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's approval rating?

The question was asked, "Overall, do you approve or disapprove of the job Eric Holcomb is doing as Governor of Indiana?"

Approve: 42.2%

Disapprove: 34.5%

Don't know/Not sure: 23.3%

Holcomb saw a slight dip in his approval rating by Hoosiers from 2022, where 48.7% of Indiana residents approved of Holcomb's work and 34.7% disapproved. "One aspect that is the most interesting to me is the high number of respondents who select ‘Don’t know/Not sure’ to this question," Kinsella said. “What has been found in past Hoosier Surveys and other state surveys is that there are large numbers of people—anywhere from 25 to 33 percent of respondents—who do not know who the governor of their state is.

“Overall, Gov. Holcomb remains popular, but there are a lot of people in Indiana and across the country that are not aware of state politics and politicians.”

2023 Hoosier Survey results yet to come

More questions answered by Indiana residents centered around election integrity, tax spending and more will be released Jan. 30.

“The Hoosier Survey is the only Indiana-specific survey in the state that examines Hoosiers’ opinions on a variety of national, state, and local issues,” Kinsella said.

“As we move through the 2024 Indiana legislative session, we are grateful to once again provide state lawmakers with an accurate look at the issues that matter the most to Hoosiers.”

The 2023 Hoosier Survey featured interviews with 600 Indiana adults age 18 or older. All data is maintained as anonymous, as no one was asked to identify themselves.

Highlights from Hoosier Survey can be found at bowencenterforpublicaffairs.org once they are officially listed for the public.

