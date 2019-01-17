Did Invigor Group Limited (ASX:IVO) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Invigor Group Limited (ASX:IVO).

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Invigor Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Yun Ye for AU$300k worth of shares, at about AU$0.006 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. That purchase may suggest an expectation of positive returns over the long term.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 127.86m shares worth AU$620k. In total, Invigor Group insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about AU$0.0048 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of AU$0.004 attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:IVO Insider Trading January 17th 19

Invigor Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at Invigor Group. John Hayson spent AU$300k on stock, and there wasn’t any selling. That shows some optimism about the company’s future.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Invigor Group insiders own about AU$2.0m worth of shares. That equates to 20% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Invigor Group Tell Us?

It is good to see recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Invigor Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if Invigor Group is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.