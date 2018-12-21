Did INVISIO Communications AB (publ) (STO:IVSO) Insiders Sell Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in INVISIO Communications AB (publ) (STO:IVSO).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At INVISIO Communications

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Director Lage Jonason sold kr99m worth of shares at a price of kr71.00 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of kr58.50. While their view may have changed since the sale, this is not a particularly positive fact. We usually pause to reflect on the potential that a stock has a high valuation, if insiders have been selling at around the current price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in INVISIO Communications than they bought, over the last year. The average sell price was around kr70.76. We don’t gain much confidence from insider selling near the recent share price. But we don’t put too much weight on the insider selling, since sellers could have personal reasons. The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

INVISIO Communications Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider selling at INVISIO Communications. In total, Senior Vice President of R&D & Operations Jan Larsen dumped kr590k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it’s hard to argue that all the directors think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of INVISIO Communications

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. INVISIO Communications insiders own 16% of the company, currently worth about kr441m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At INVISIO Communications Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales.