What Did InVision Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:IVX) CEO Take Home Last Year?

Peter Bollenbeck is the CEO of InVision Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:IVX). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Peter Bollenbeck's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, InVision Aktiengesellschaft has a market capitalization of €43m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth €364k. (This is based on the year to December 2018). It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth €360k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below €178m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be €209k.

As you can see, Peter Bollenbeck is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean InVision Aktiengesellschaft is paying too much. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at InVision has changed over time.

Is InVision Aktiengesellschaft Growing?

On average over the last three years, InVision Aktiengesellschaft has shrunk earnings per share by 87% each year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 1.8% over last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. And the modest revenue growth over 12 months isn't much comfort against the reduced earnings per share. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has InVision Aktiengesellschaft Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 53%, InVision Aktiengesellschaft would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We examined the amount InVision Aktiengesellschaft pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

We think many shareholders would be underwhelmed with the business growth over the last three years.

Arguably worse, investors are without a positive return for the last three years. This analysis suggests to us that the CEO is paid too generously! Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling InVision shares (free trial).

