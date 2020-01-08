Did Iran Intentionally Avoid Killing U.S. Soldiers in Last Night's Missile Attack?

From Popular Mechanics

Iran launched missiles against targets in Iraq hosting U.S. forces.

No Americans were killed or wounded in the attacks.

Satellite imagery suggests that Iran's missile strike was calculated to deliberately avoid U.S. casualties.

Today, at 1:30 a.m. Iraq time, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at U.S. forces. The missiles were targeted at Iraqi military bases hosting American forces. No Americans were reported harmed in the attacks. The barrage was a remarkably bold response to the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

At the time of writing, Iran had declared mission accomplished and that its attacks on U.S. forces would cease. Whether that cease fire will hold, on either side, nobody really knows.

The attack took place at approximately 5:30pm EST. The exact number of missiles launched is unknown and described by the Pentagon as “more than a dozen”, with PBS reporting the missile count at 15. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps, the paramilitary organization that controls the country’s ballistic missile force claimed it had fired “tens” of missiles. Iran launched the missiles, which it dubbed “Operation Martyr Soleimani,” directly from its territory, a rare move for a country that often fights conflicts through proxies.

Photo credit: Anadolu Agency - Getty Images More

Fox News reports that ten missiles struck Al Asad Air Base in western Iran, while CNN reports thirteen missiles. (CNN’s count likely includes missiles that missed the base but technically targeted it.) Al Asad air base is 160 miles from the Iraq-Iran border. CNN also reports that there were Iraqi casualties at Al Asad but no details were available at this time.

At the same time, CNN reports that a U.S. base at the city of Irbil in northern Iraq was targeted with two missiles. One missile landed outside the perimeter of Irbil International Airport while the other landed 20 miles west of the city. Irbil is 95 miles from the Iraq-Iran border, in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Four of the missiles reportedly failed in flight— three aimed at Al Asad and one missile aimed at Irbil. Assuming that Iran indeed launched 15 missiles, that’s a success rate of just under 66 percent. Early generation Tomahawk land attack cruise missiles used in the 1991 Gulf War had a 90 percent chance of reaching their targets, while the current generation of Tomahawk missiles are even more reliable.

Photo credit: Mohsen Shandiz - Getty Images More

The missiles involved in the attack were likely Iran’s Fateh 110 short-range ballistic missiles (see top). A truck-launched missile, Fateh 110 has a range of 124 to 186 miles and packs a 1,100-pound, high-explosive warhead. The missiles might have also been the Zolfaghar , a newer, more accurate version of the Fateh with a 436 mile range.