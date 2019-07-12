Dario Leone

Did Israel Just Threaten to Attack Iran with Stealth F-35s?

On Jul. 9, 2019 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Tehran that Israeli Air Force (IAF) F-35I fighter jets can reach “anywhere in the Middle East,” following threats against his country in recent weeks by senior Iranian officials, The Times of Israel reports.

“Lately, Iran has been threatening Israel with destruction,” Netanyahu said, standing in front of an F-35 Adir jet during a visit to the Nevatim Air Base, where he had meetings with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi and IAF Chief Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin. “It should remember that these planes can reach every place in the Middle East, including Iran, and of course also Syria.”

The F-35I can’t reach Iran unassisted, but it could conduct operations there with in-air refueling, a capability possessed by IAF.

