Did Israelis kill unarmed Palestinians in front of kids? UN demands probe: Live updates

The U.N. Human Rights Office is demanding Israel conduct an immediate, independent investigation into a report that soldiers summarily killed at least 11 unarmed Palestinian men in front of their family members in Gaza City this week.

Israeli troops on Tuesday reportedly surrounded and raided a home in the city's Al Remal neighborhood where four families were sheltering, the U.N. agency said in a statement Wednesday. According to Al Jazeera and the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, the soldiers allegedly separated the men from the women and children and then shot and killed at least 11 of the men in front of their family members, the U.N. agency said.

Survivors shared details of the alleged carnage with Al Jazeera, including women who said at least one child was killed and others were wounded by Israeli gunfire.

Euro-Med, a Swiss-based advocacy group, said 13 members of the Anan family and their displaced in-laws were killed and that other family members were critically wounded. Euro-Med said it had received similar reports about alleged atrocities committed by Israeli forces in other areas, including killings and executions of civilians "without reason."

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the alleged attack.

Palestinians inspect a house after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Dec. 21, 2023.

'We know they were raped' by Hamas: Chilling details of what hostages faced

Developments:

∎ The United Nations Security Council planned to vote Thursday on a cease-fire resolution calling for more humanitarian aid into the devastated Gaza Strip. The vote has been delayed daily since Monday while sponsors negotiate to find wording the U.S. would not veto.

∎ Dozens of rockets slammed into Israel from Gaza and Hezbollah camps in Lebanon, ending a quiet run of more than 24 hours that had many Israelis hoping a cease-fire might be near. Hamas issued a statement reiterating its position that it won't discuss releasing hostages until Israel halts its invasion of Gaza.

UN Security Council again delays vote: Aid resolution not resolved; Gaza death toll tops 20K

Israel government shows signs of splintering as war drags on

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called for disbanding the government's War Cabinet and threatened to pull his right-wing Otzma Yehudit party out of the ruling coalition amid speculation that the military operation in Gaza may soon be eased. Losing the party's support would be a political blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has drawn sharp criticism following the militant attack Oct. 7 that resulted in 1,200 deaths in Israel and the seizing of more than 240 hostages, more than half of whom remain are still being held in Gaza.

The U.S. and most of the world have been pressing Israel to roll back its assault, which the local Health Ministry says has taken more than 20,000 Palestinian lives.

"If someone intends, God forbid, to curb the (operation) before Hamas has been defeated and all the abductees have been returned - let them take into account that Otzma Yehudit is not with them," Gvir said on social media. "The idea of ​​reducing operations in Gaza is the war management failure of the reduced cabinet. It must be disbanded immediately."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel Hamas war live updates: UN wants probe of alleged atrocities