Did ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ) (STO:ITAB B) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ) (STO:ITAB B).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

ITAB Shop Concept Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Independent Chairman of the Board Anders Moberg made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for kr1.4m worth of shares at a price of kr14.00 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of kr17.96. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months ITAB Shop Concept insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of ITAB Shop Concept

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that ITAB Shop Concept insiders own 32% of the company, worth about kr593m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ITAB Shop Concept Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no ITAB Shop Concept insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, ITAB Shop Concept insiders feel good about the company's future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in ITAB Shop Concept, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

