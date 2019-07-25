Did Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Jersey Oil and Gas Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when COO & Executive Director Ronald Lansdell bought UK£57k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.13 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£1.89. But because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 118k shares worth UK£124k. In the last twelve months Jersey Oil and Gas insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Jersey Oil and Gas Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Jersey Oil and Gas insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought UK£79k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Jersey Oil and Gas

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Jersey Oil and Gas insiders own about UK£3.4m worth of shares (which is 8.3% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Jersey Oil and Gas Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Jersey Oil and Gas insiders are expecting a bright future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.