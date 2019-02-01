Did JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) (STO:JLT) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) (STO:JLT), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

JLT Mobile Computers Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While there weren’t any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it’s still worth looking at the trading.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 230.00k shares for kr774k. But they sold 75.00k for kr321k. Overall, JLT Mobile Computers insiders were net buyers last year. The average buy price was around kr3.36. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price of kr3.87. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 5.9% of JLT Mobile Computers shares, worth about kr6.3m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At JLT Mobile Computers Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no JLT Mobile Computers insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we’d be more comfortable if they owned more JLT Mobile Computers stock. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for JLT Mobile Computers.

