Did JoJo Siwa & Kylie Prew Break Up? Here's Why Some Fans Think So

Did JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie Prew break up?

During a recent red-carpet interview at the Women's Image Awards in Beverly Hills last Thursday, the 18-year-old dancer and social media superstar talked to People Magazine about how she was "missing a piece" of herself, and people are speculating that that means Siwa and Prew are no longer together.

"I struggle when anything is new, and I went through something that was new and I have never gone through before," Siwa cryptically told People in the interview. "It was tough and it is still tough. I cried about it last night and I’m probably gonna cry about it tonight because I’m 18 and I’m missing a piece of me that is the biggest piece of me, and that’s okay."

The Dance Moms alum also opened up to Us Weekly about how she's been having a really difficult week (though she didn't mention why, exactly), and how she has been using her beloved craft to help get her through it.

"Everyone always says dance is an escape," she said. "This week, I really learned that."

Siwa continued: "This week was very, very extreme and something that I had never gone through and something that I’ve never felt before."

Though Siwa didn't name any names or explicitly mention what (or who) exactly the "missing piece" of her is, Just Jared Jr. does point out that Prew had been notably absent from the audience during last week's Disney-themed tapings of ABC's Dancing with the Stars, where Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson have been slaying the competition as the reality series' first same-sex couple to compete.

And fans have been taking these recent developments as signs the young couple might have called it quits.

After publicly coming out in late January, Siwa introduced the world to Prew via an emotional Instagram post in February where she also revealed that they had already been seeing each other for a month after being longtime friends.

"After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th, 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my girlfriend...since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!" Siwa wrote at the time. "She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more every day!"

Before these breakup rumors started ciruclating around online, the two celebrated their six-month anniversary milestone in July, and the last we heard of Siwa and Prew's relationship was in late September, when Siwa posted on Insta about how the two adopted a puppy together.

