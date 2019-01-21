Did Jolimark Holdings Limited (HKG:2028) Insiders Sell Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Jolimark Holdings Limited (HKG:2028), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Jolimark Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Kent McCarthy sold HK$2.4m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.88 per share. Although we don’t gain confidence from insider selling, we note that this large sale was at well above current price of HK$0.39. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Kent McCarthy was the only individual insider to sell over the last year. Notably Kent McCarthy was also the biggest buyer, having purchased HK$1.5m worth of shares.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.47m shares for HK$1.5m. On the other hand they divested 5.17m shares, for HK$4.2m. Kent McCarthy sold a total of 5.17m shares over the year at an average price of CN¥0.82. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Jolimark Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at Jolimark Holdings. Specifically, Founder and Chairman Pak Yin Au bought CN¥721k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Jolimark Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Jolimark Holdings insiders own 78% of the company, currently worth about HK$186m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Jolimark Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent insider purchase. But we can’t say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The recent buying by an insider, along with high insider ownership, suggest that Jolimark Holdings insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.