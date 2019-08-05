Did JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

JPMorgan Chase Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Mellody Hobson bought US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$111 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$113. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the JPMorgan Chase insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders paid US$2.8m for 25850 shares purchased. In the last twelve months JPMorgan Chase insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

JPMorgan Chase is not the only stock that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of JPMorgan Chase

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. JPMorgan Chase insiders own 0.7% of the company, currently worth about US$2.5b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At JPMorgan Chase Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like JPMorgan Chase insiders think the business has merit.