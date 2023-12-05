What did the judge rule in the Caddo Parish Sheriff lawsuit? Here's what you need to know

Retired Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Joseph Bleich has made a ruling in the lawsuit over the contested election results for Caddo Parish Sheriff.

On Dec. 5, Bleich ruled that the results of the Nov. 18, 2023, runoff election be declared void and that a new runoff election be conducted.

The judgment states, "it is further ordered, adjudged, and decreed that a new runoff election for the office of Sheriff of Caddo Parish, State of Louisiana shall be conducted between candidates Henry Whitehorn and John Nickelson, in accordance with the law, and in accordance with the protocols and schedule of the Secretary of State of the State of Louisiana."

The ruling said the runoff election proved to have at least 11 illegal votes cast and counted. These illegal votes make it legally impossible to determine a true vote.

Shreveport Attorney and Shreveport Times contributor, Royal Alexander said, "Judge Bleich's ruling today is not surprising. Louisiana law clearly allows for a new election to be ordered when the outcome of an election cannot be determined. Judge Bleich pointed to 11 defective votes, which obviously exceed Chief Whitehorn's 1-vote margin of victory. I anticipate Mr. Whitehorn will appeal the decision."

Photo illustration of Henry Whitehorn, left, and John Nickelson.

Background on this case

On Nov. 18, Whitehorn and Nickelson participated in the runoff election for Caddo Parish Sheriff which resulted in a one-vote margin. Whitehorn received 21,621 votes while Nickelson received 21,620.

A recount was performed Nov. 27 on the absentee ballots for the runoff due to the one-vote margin. The recount resulted in an additional three votes given to both candidates, ultimately leaving the outcome unchanged with Whitehorn ahead by one vote.

Shortly after the recount, Nickelson filed a lawsuit outlining a number of allegations of irregularities in votes during the runoff election.

Nickelson named Henry Whitehorn and Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin in the lawsuit. Nickelson asked the Caddo District Court to declare a victor or order a new election.

Bleich asked Nickelson on Nov. 30 to provide a brief for the petition and for it to be filed by noon Dec. 2. Following that filing, Whitehorn's counsel was granted two days to respond.

On Dec. 4, Whitehorn's counsel filed a brief in response.

On Dec. 5, Bleich made a ruling ordering a new runoff election between Whitehorn and Nickelson.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

