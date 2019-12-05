Did Judiciary Committee’s First Impeachment Hearing Really Change Anything?

Over the course of eight hours on Wednesday, the first impeachment hearing in the House Judiciary Committee—designed to place the allegations against President Trump in constitutional context—saw at least eight parliamentary interruptions from Republicans on the committee.

It saw dozens and dozens of mentions of the Founding Fathers and one heated back-and-forth as to what they might have thought about President Trump’s conduct if they were around today. There was one theatrical eye-roll from the committee’s top Republican when the Democratic chairman delivered his opening statement, and at least two stifled smirks from Democrats when a GOP firebrand, Rep. Jim Jordan, spoke.

On the witness stand, there were three impeachment-supportive law professors called by Democrats, one of whom, Pamela Karlan, got in a near-shouting match with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). And there was one impeachment-skeptical professor called by Republicans, Jonathan Turley, who submitted a 53-page opening statement and invoked the Dover Treaty of 1670, necromancy, and an angry goldendoodle named Luna one time each.

At the conclusion of the day, however, the most important number remained unclear: were any minds actually changed about whether or not to impeach Trump?

Judiciary’s re-entry into the impeachment fray comes at a moment of near-total saturation on all things impeachment: the public had just taken in two weeks of wall-to-wall coverage of hearings featuring key witnesses in the Ukraine matter. The evidence at hand is well-known, and the bulk of the work left to do in Judiciary focuses on drawing up articles of impeachment, not necessarily building support for them.

Democrats Fear ‘Circus Atmosphere’ Will Wreck Solemn Impeachment Hearings

But Democrats say that’s not supposed to be the point of Judiciary’s hearings at this stage. Many of them acknowledge that by now, public opinion on impeachment is close to set, and a dramatic swing one way or the other is unlikely, barring any new revelations.

“I don't think the purpose of an impeachment hearing, frankly, is to persuade the American people,” said Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), a Judiciary member. “You look at the math—there's like, 10 percent that have not reached a decision, so I think within that group, maybe some people will watch the hearing and come to some conclusion.”

But Democrats say they have an obligation to present the evidence already gathered in a setting that places it in the proper historic and legal context for impeachment—and sets up the decision of whether or not they proceed with articles of impeachment.

“We ought to be making a decision in the context of these impeachment hearings, based on the evidence and the law and the Constitution,” said Cicilline. “This is about sharing with the American people the facts, the evidence, and the prevailing constitutional standards, because after all, the democracy that we are fighting to protect belongs to them.”

Wednesday’s hearing underscores the challenges facing Democrats as they enter the final stage of the impeachment inquiry: they want to proceed quickly, but not so quickly as to deprive the minority or the president himself of an opportunity to participate. And they’re cognizant of not looking like they’re rushing to judgment, with some lawmakers saying they are not sure how they would vote on impeachment—or if such a vote would happen at all—even though many have argued that Trump’s conduct on Ukraine is impeachable.

Though no schedule has been formally set, it is widely expected that the House will vote on articles of impeachment before Congress goes home for Christmas. Before then, the Judiciary Committee will need to craft, debate, and vote on the articles before they can be approved by the full House. What’s unclear is exactly how many hearings like Wednesday’s will happen before then; it’s possible, Democrats say, that someone from the House Intelligence Committee majority will appear to present their 300-plus page report on their investigation into the Ukraine saga.

It’s a tight timeline already, but some Democrats are starting to get antsy, particularly those from the caucus’ left wing. One progressive, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), has called on Judiciary to get down to business and proceed to a vote on articles of impeachment, arguing the required evidence is in plain sight.