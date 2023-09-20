'For what he did to you': Jury hears defendant say why he shot victim in recorded interrogation

A Larose man said he killed a Cut Off man out of a sense of family during a recorded interrogation presented to jurors.

Rogelio Xavier Ledezma is standing trial, charged with second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Beau Plaisance. The trial began Monday in Judge F. Hugh Larose's Thibodaux Courtroom.

If found guilty, he faces a mandatory life sentence.

"I put the gun up and said, 'What the [expletive] are you doin'? You trippin','" Ledezma said. He said Plaisance grabbed the barrel, and there was a struggle, "I shot him. I felt bad, because I'm not a bad person at all. I'm not a killer."

Ledezma could be heard crying on the recording as Detective Gerard Lotz left the room. When the door could be heard closing, Ledezma began singing an upbeat song.

"I will never, ever change baby…," he sang until Lotz returned.

Assistant District Attorneys Shaun George and Alissa Leboeuf are prosecuting the case. Defense Attorney Robert "Bob" Pastor is representing Ledezma.

George presented an hour-long recorded interrogation of Ledezma by detectives to jurors and also handed them a written transcript. On the recording, Ledezma spoke very quickly and in short sentences making, moments of the recording hard to follow.

Ledezma was living at Plaisance's home after a period of couch-surfing and sleeping at churches. During that time, he told the detectives, he heard arguments between Plaisance and his live-in girlfriend, Tabitha Summers.

He told detectives Plaisance's father had two black eyes the day of the shooting, and Summers's child, Hayden, appeared scared.

He said he armed himself with the shotgun because he was a small man and intended to protect the family.

"I'm a small dude… I could fight him, but what would happen?," Ledezma said on the recording. "He'd go to jail, bond out, and then do the same thing. I'm not no rat, but I'm not gonna let some man put his hands on a little boy."

According to Detective Lotz's testimony, Plaisance's father did not have black eyes. Lotz also said he investigated the possibilities of abuse in the home and saw no evidence of it.

It was backed up by Summers.

"He was a good dad for Charlie, took care of his dad, took care of me and my kid," Summers said during her testimony. "He was a good guy."

Charlie is Plaisance's daughter. She was seated in the courtroom watching the trial.

Summers witnessed the shooting first-hand when Ledezma entered her bedroom wearing a camo hat and jacket, a blue wig and her son's shoes, and carrying a shotgun.

She said when Plaisance entered the room, Ledezma pointed the shotgun at him and pulled the trigger multiple times. The gun did not fire.

Ledezma then went to turn the safety off, and Plaisance grabbed the barrel.

There was a struggle, and Plaisance was shot in the face. Summers' son, Hayden, came running.

Ledezma then walked into the kitchen. Summers and her son hurried past him to leave, and she asked Ledezma why?

"For what he did to you," Summers said he told her.

She and her son ran to the local police station, where they reported the incident.

She and Plaisance had been dating for 10 months. She acknowledged that during that time she, Plaisance and Ledezma all took amphetamines occasionally and that she witnessed both men take amphetamines that day. Both were acting normal until the last moments, she said.

When police arrived at the house, Ledezma was not found for roughly two hours until he dropped down from the attic in front of law enforcement.

