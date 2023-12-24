Did Kari Baker Commit Suicide?
Kari Baker is discovered deceased in her home, with her husband Matt Baker asserting that it was a suicide.
Kari Baker is discovered deceased in her home, with her husband Matt Baker asserting that it was a suicide.
Also on deck: an RCA home theater projector for less than $30, an Emeril-endorsed air fryer for less than $80 and so much more.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
The easy-to-use derma roller has more than 19,000 rave reviewers — and it's over 20% off.
22,000-plus five-star reviewers can't be wrong.
A taste of this meal kit delivery service can excite the weariest home cooks — or spark interest in those of us who ordinarily live on takeout.
These stylish, cozy bottoms have earned more than 12,000 perfect ratings.
Experts warn parents about the dangers of button batteries, musical greeting cards and more.
We asked two prominent sexologists common questions about holiday hookups, breakups and sex etiquette.
Treat yourself or a loved one with these splurge-worthy gifts. Shop brands like Aēsop, Sonos, Lilysilk, Caraway, The Harmonist and more.
Lynn Martin's road to becoming the leader of the New York Stock Exchange was far from certain. It all started with a 1980s home computer and an interest in technology.
With mortgage rates below 7% and home prices still elevated, here's what you need to know about buying a house this year.
I'll be home for Christmas — but I'm booking a hotel: Why being a houseguest can bring anxiety.
Lockyer was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator device to prevent another incident.
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 16. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.
It all came down to Cow, Donut, Gazelle and Sea Queen before one secret singer was finally revealed and crowned the big winner of 'The Masked Singer.'
'No worries, Sasquatch': The easy-to-use gizmo with nearly 7,000 five-star fans has got your back ... upper lip, armpits and more.
Total existing homes sales inched up 0.8% in November over the previous month. But home prices increased too.
Vizio has released a software update for its Home platform across all current models in its lineup, which makes the new interface respond faster than before.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, head of the CDC, shares what to do if you're sick and gives an update on rising cases.
The Bucs have bounced back from a 1-6 midseason stretch to control their path to the playoffs.