How did Katharine Roxanne Grawe become Dr. Roxy? New podcast to explore her rise and fall

On Dec. 11, The Dispatch will debut Roxy: Rise and Fall of the TikTok Doc, a podcast chronicling the rise and fall of plastic surgeon Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe, better known on social media as Dr. Roxy.

On Dec. 11, The Dispatch will debut a new podcast on a Columbus-area doctor who became known nationwide due to her downfall.

Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe gained notoriety for livestreaming plastic surgeries on social media.

After injuring patients while her camera was on and off in the operating room, Grawe was stripped of her medical license by the State Medical Board of Ohio in July.

The new podcast, called Roxy: Rise and Fall of the TikTok Doc, is the story of what happens when social media makes its way into the operating room, where patients' lives hang in the balance.

In the podcast, patients who went under Grawe's knife and in front of her camera told The Dispatch how the Ohio doctor went from plastic surgeon to infamous social media icon.

Patients also shared stories about how they survived dangerous complications from their surgeries by Grawe.

All episodes of the podcast will be released Dec. 11.

What platforms can the show be found on?

mfilby@dispatch.com

@MaxFilby

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Dr. Roxy subject of new podcast debuting Dec. 11