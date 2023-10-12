Did Kelvin Vickers murder RPD officer and two others? Jury now weighs the questions

The jury determining whether Kelvin Vickers Jr. murdered three people, including a Rochester police officer, enters its first full day of deliberations Thursday morning.

The jury began deliberating Wednesday afternoon after instructions from County Court Judge Julie Hahn.

Deliberations could be lengthy because of the numerous criminal counts Vickers faces, ranging from the murder charges to weapons-possession accusations. As well, the jury, if it decides Vickers was the killer of Rochester Police Anthony Mazurkiewicz on July 21, 2022, must determine whether he likely knew Mazurkiewicz was a police officer.

Mazurkiewicz was working a plainclothes detail on Bauman Street when he and his partner, Sino Seng, were ambushed. Mazurkiewicz was fatally shot and Seng wounded.

The shooting came amid escalating bloodshed between what police have portrayed as rival marijuana-trafficking factions.

As well as the homicide of Mazurkiewicz and the wounding of Seng, Vickers is also accused of the July 20, 2022 homicides of Richard Collinge and MyJel Rand.

