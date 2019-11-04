Did KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Insiders Sell Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At KLA

The Chief Executive Officer of Orbotech Ltd., Amichai Steimberg, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$140 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$172, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 38% of Amichai Steimberg's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders netted US$2.0m for 15103 shares sold. In the last year KLA insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at KLA Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at KLA. In total, Chief Executive Officer of Orbotech Ltd. Amichai Steimberg dumped US$1.6m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of KLA

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that KLA insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$53m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The KLA Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought KLA stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that KLA is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in KLA, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.