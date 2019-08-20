Did Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ.)'s (STO:KLAR) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%?

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. Just take a look at Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ.) (STO:KLAR), which is up 40%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 7.4% (not including dividends).

With just kr4,263,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ.) to have proven its business plan. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ.) will significantly advance the business plan before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt.

Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ.) had liabilities exceeding cash by kr3,881,000 when it last reported in March 2019, according to our data. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. So we're surprised to see the stock up 12% per year, over 3 years, but we're happy for holders. It's clear more than a few people believe in the potential. You can see in the image below, how Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ.)'s cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). You can see in the image below, how Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ.)'s cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. One thing you can do is check if company insiders are buying shares. It's usually a positive if they have, as it may indicate they see value in the stock. You can click here to see if there are insiders buying.

Over the last year, Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ.) shareholders took a loss of 4.1%. In contrast the market gained about 2.2%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 12% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

