Did you know... what is going on in this photo and where was it taken? This was the Perry Sales Barn, located at 18th and Willis. This photo shows the yard/junk sale outside the sale barn on Saturdays, weather permitting. Lots going on with animal sales inside and hay sales outside, and who can forget the cafe? I still remember my dad going along the boxes outside the barn while I ate pie in that cafe.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Did you know?