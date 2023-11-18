Did you know... what this business was?

Did you know... what this business was? A moving company was started here in 1899 by John Knosby. John retired in 1945 and his son Robert took over the family moving company. In 1979, Robert passed away, and the company was sold several years later. Just one of their hundreds of moves was the move of Alton School to Forest Park. I lived in a home here in Perry that was moved down from Angus.

