Did you know... where in Perry this photo was taken? Downtown Perry with the Elks Lodge sign in the top center. Today that is the Casa De Oro restaurant. A lot is going on in this photo: Iowa Railway & Light, a Furniture Store, Bailey's Men's Wear next to a shoe shop. There was no date on this photo, so I'm not sure of all the details. I remember Bailey's as it became Stern & Fields and later Lord's Men's Clothing.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Did you know?