Did you know Columbia just marked Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day?

Did you know we just had Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day?

The day is recognized around the country, initiated by the National Alliance to End Homelessness. It is a day to remember those who have died while living unsheltered. Events are held on the day of the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year, which this year and most years falls on December 21.

With the cooperation of local, poverty-focused organizations, agencies, and individuals, The Salvation Army started hosting the day for Columbia in 2021. This year the event was held at The Salvation Armor Harbor House, still Columbia’s only homeless shelter that accepts families with children.

Mayor Barbara Buffaloe spoke for the second time and delivered a proclamation from the city, recognizing the day. Others from the poverty services community shared their thoughts and experience, and a woman facing homelessness herself read a poem. There really is no way to attend an event like this without having your heart break a little.

As is the case each year, speakers and attendees stuck it out in the cold and dark, realizing that the discomfort of the 30-minute event is nothing compared to what those living homeless must face so often.

Each year, the list of those known to have died in the past year is read aloud. Last year the list was 15 names; this year it increased to 21. What could be sadder than that? As much as Columbia’s poverty services community does and tries to do for those living homeless, these lives – and likely others – were still lost.

Here is this year’s list of our neighbors we know died while facing homelessness – Sarah "Red" Danner, Terrell "Chief" Page, George Nichols, Paul Powell, William "Shorty" Franklin, Roy Kohrs, Mary Jo Reynolds, Brandon Lee, David Sharrock, Tina Johns-Duke, Ann Quarles, Tony Washington, Anthony Bell, Joseph Mercier, Rosalee Gross, Lisa Smith Lowe, Jermaine Burnett, Ron Shivers, Darita Williams, Ralph Anthony and Ryan Wilkerson.

As you might guess, people died from many different causes (certainly, a few might have died no matter where they were living). There were overdoses, different sicknesses, old age, and so on. We knew these people, though, and depending on each individual’s unique situation, most could have been saved with the right combination of healthcare (including mental healthcare), shelter, assistance of various kinds, drug rehab, and probably a little prayer.

It is sad to think that we will most likely need to have this event again next year, but that is the plan. As long as this kind of loss is our reality, we will remember this day. We will gather together; we will read the names of those we know who have passed; and we will recommit to making things better.

Hopefully someday it will help motivate our community to find a real solution.

Major Kevin Cedervall is a leader of The Salvation Army in Columbia. The Salvation Army provides a wide range of community services to address poverty and other issues, seeking to rebuild lives and create lasting change.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Columbia’s Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day highlights increase in deaths