Did you know this Pennsylvania borough is considered the mushroom capital of the world?

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania is known for many things. It was where the Declaration of Independence was signed and where many Civil War battles took place. It is also home to Hershey’s and other famous foods. But did you know one area is considered the mushroom capital of the world?

That area is Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Located in Chester County, 60% of all mushrooms produced in the United States are grown there, which is according to the American Mushroom Institute.

The reason why this small borough is known for mushrooms is due to its geographical location. Kennett Square was home to many Quakers back in the 19th century.

Mushroom growing in the area started in the late 1800’s by William Swyane who was a florist who grew carnations in greenhouses. The Institute said that Swyane had the idea to grow mushrooms underneath his greenhouse benches. This proved to be a success and other farmers in the area began to grow their own mushrooms.

Penn State said that soon after, specialized houses made with cinderblocks began to replace greenhouses as structures for growing mushrooms. These grew in number as the years went on, and caused Chester County to be home to the United States mushroom industry.

Presently, the mushroom industry has a footprint of $764 million, according to a 2017 economic study, and creates significant economic impacts throughout the state. In 2020, Agaricus mushroom volume of sales totaled 796 million pounds, with PA accounting for 66% of the total volume of sales, which is according to the American Mushroom Institute.

Kennett Square is proud to be the mushroom capital of the world. The community holds a mushroom festival every year, which is a mile-long event throughout the borough. It features all kinds of mushrooms and many mushroom-themed foods. Also, instead of a ball drop on New Year’s Eve, the borough drops a large mushroom to ring in the new year.

