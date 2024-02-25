Did you know Pennsylvania is home to the first mill in the United States that solely made steel?

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – When someone thinks of steel in Pennsylvania, your first thought is probably Pittsburgh, but one other municipality was also known for its steel.

The Borough of Steelton was established in 1880, but before it was known as Steelton it was named Baldwin.

According to the Borough of Steelton, Baldwin was named after the founder of Baldwin Locomotive-Works, Matthew Baldwin. This small village needed a post office but there was a big issue, there was a town in Pennsylvania already named Baldwin with a post office established.

So, this village needed a new name if they wanted a post office, so they decided on “Steel Works.” In 1871, Steel Works became the official name that was until it caused people to confuse the village name with the actual steel plant in the area.

A short eight years later, Steel Works was changed to Steelton.

Steelton was home to the first mill in the United States that solely made steel. The plant was built in 1866 and owned by the Pennsylvania Steel Company.

The population grew with many immigrants flocking to Steelton to work at the plant including English, Irish, German, Italian, and Mexican people. The population reached over 16,000 people, according to the Borough website.

According to The National Iron and Steel Heritage Museum, this site was in operation by the Pennsylvania Steel Company from 1866 until 1917. But this site has gone through its share of owners.

After the Pennsylvania Steel Company, the site would be owned by Bethlehem Steel, International Steel Group, and ArcelorMittal. The site is still in operation and is owned by ArcelorMittal.

This site also made the first steel rails that were commercially sold in America.

