Did you know Pennsylvania is home to the longest stone arch bridge in the world?

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania has the City of Bridges (Pittsburgh) which has 446 bridges, but a different region of Pennsylvania is home to the longest stone arch bridge in the world.

The Rockville Bridge connects the Harrisburg side of the Susquehanna River to the West Shore side of the river.

According to Visit Pennsylvania, the bridge is 3,830 feet long and has 48 arches.

The bridge seen today was built in 1902 but according to Explore Pennsylvania History, the original structure was built in 1849 and was wooden (later replaced by iron in 1877).

The chief engineer of the Rockville Bridge was William Henry Brown; the bridge was made with around 220,000 tons of stone.

The Rockville Bridge was not built for vehicles though as it was built for trains, but Iron will fail over time, so Brown decided that stone was the best option.

Hundreds of stonemasons and Italian immigrants gave their expertise in creating the new Rockville Bridge, states Explore Pennsylvania History.

The bridge had four tracks for trains (one was removed recently), is 52 feet high, and costs $975,150.

According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Rockville Bridge today serves both Norfolk Southern and Amtrak lines.

One incident has occurred since the bridge became stone.

In 1997, the weather affected the stone’s alignment. So, when the coal train passed over the Rockville Bridge, it weakened the spots where the stones were affected.

The south spandrel wall failed and caused stone, rails, ties, and four 100-ton loaded hopper cars to fall into the Susquehanna River.

The bridge has since been strengthened by steel tie-rods.

The Rockville Bridge became a Pennsylvania Historical Marker on Sep. 21, 1986, and is also a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark.

