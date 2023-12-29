Did you know that Pennsylvania has the most wooden roller coasters in the United States?
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Roller coasters are present throughout the country and the world. With ever-changing technology, the amount of roller coasters continues to grow. Most coasters built presently are made of steel, however before that (usually before the 1970s), most roller coasters were made of wood.
Wooden roller coasters are designed by using running rails, which are flattened steel strips that are mounted on laminated wooden tracks. The support structure is usually comprised of a wooden lattice structure, although some are supported by steel beams.
Many coasters of this type are built with southern yellow pine and are typically built on-site. Some coasters are made of pre-fabricated wood pieces, which are laser cut and allow for quicker construction. Wooden coasters require more maintenance than steel coasters, with some coasters being retracked after so many years of operating.
Pennsylvania is home to the most wooden roller coasters in the country with 16 currently operating. Ohio comes in second with eight wooden coasters. Pennsylvania is also home to the world’s oldest operating roller coaster: Leap The Dips, which opened on June 2, 1902, and also happens to be a wooden coaster.
This Pennsylvania roller coaster is now featured at German fairs
Below are all wooden coasters that are still in operation in Pennsylvania.
Name
Park
Opening Year
Comet
Hersheypark
1946
Lightning Racer
Hersheypark
2000
Jack Rabbit
Kennywood
1920
Racer
Kennywood
1927
Thunderbolt
Kennywood
1924
Phoenix
Knoebels Amusment Resort
1985
Thunderhawk
Dorney Park
1924
Leap the Dips
Lakemont Park
1902
Skyliner
Lakemont Park
1987
Kingdom Coaster
Dutch Wonderland
1992
Rollo Coaster
Idlewild
1938
Comet
Waldameer
1951
Twister
Knoebels Amusement Resort
1999
Flying Turns
Knoebels Amusement Resort
2013
Ravine Flyer II
Waldameer
2008
Oscar’s Wacky Taxi
Sesame Place
2018
There is one wooden coaster that is still standing but not operating, according to the Roller Coaster Database. This was the Cyclone, located at the defunct Williams Grove Amusement Park, which was located in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. This coaster featured a drop of 60 feet and was 2,300 feet long.
