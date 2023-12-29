Did you know that Pennsylvania has the most wooden roller coasters in the United States?

James Wesser
·2 min read

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Roller coasters are present throughout the country and the world. With ever-changing technology, the amount of roller coasters continues to grow. Most coasters built presently are made of steel, however before that (usually before the 1970s), most roller coasters were made of wood.

Wooden roller coasters are designed by using running rails, which are flattened steel strips that are mounted on laminated wooden tracks. The support structure is usually comprised of a wooden lattice structure, although some are supported by steel beams.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WHTM Daily Digest

Many coasters of this type are built with southern yellow pine and are typically built on-site. Some coasters are made of pre-fabricated wood pieces, which are laser cut and allow for quicker construction. Wooden coasters require more maintenance than steel coasters, with some coasters being retracked after so many years of operating.

Pennsylvania is home to the most wooden roller coasters in the country with 16 currently operating. Ohio comes in second with eight wooden coasters. Pennsylvania is also home to the world’s oldest operating roller coaster: Leap The Dips, which opened on June 2, 1902, and also happens to be a wooden coaster.

This Pennsylvania roller coaster is now featured at German fairs

Below are all wooden coasters that are still in operation in Pennsylvania.

Name

Park

Opening Year

Comet

Hersheypark

1946

Lightning Racer

Hersheypark

2000

Jack Rabbit

Kennywood

1920

Racer

Kennywood

1927

Thunderbolt

Kennywood

1924

Phoenix

Knoebels Amusment Resort

1985

Thunderhawk

Dorney Park

1924

Leap the Dips

Lakemont Park

1902

Skyliner

Lakemont Park

1987

Kingdom Coaster

Dutch Wonderland

1992

Rollo Coaster

Idlewild

1938

Comet

Waldameer

1951

Twister

Knoebels Amusement Resort

1999

Flying Turns

Knoebels Amusement Resort

2013

Ravine Flyer II

Waldameer

2008

Oscar’s Wacky Taxi

Sesame Place

2018

There is one wooden coaster that is still standing but not operating, according to the Roller Coaster Database. This was the Cyclone, located at the defunct Williams Grove Amusement Park, which was located in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. This coaster featured a drop of 60 feet and was 2,300 feet long.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Recommended Stories