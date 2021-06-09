Did You Know You Can Rent a Lighthouse on Airbnb?

Rachel Fletcher
  • This former U.S. Coast Guard Lighthouse in <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/kate-schelter-cape-cod-saltbox?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cape Cod" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cape Cod</a>, Massachusetts, is way more New England coastal vibes than military barracks in every possible way. The hosts claim that the lantern room provides “one of the most fabulous views of the Atlantic Ocean ever experienced”—which is quite the endorsement, if you ask us. You can share all the charms of this historic home, which can accommodate up to eight guests, with your loved ones. $258, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/23678363" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Situated on the New York shores of <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/hyatt-article-072006?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lake Ontario" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lake Ontario</a>, this property was built in 1838 and, as the name suggests, it also sits at the mouth of a salmon river—handy if fishing is on the agenda. These superhosts will also connect you with a kayak should you want to paddle to a nearby private beach. $239, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/3896300" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Chesapeake Bay: home to great crab, wild ponies, and this 1828 beauty of a lighthouse that sleeps 16. With a generous kitchen, six beds, and a gorgeous slice of beach, it’s booked through the end of the year but could be a perfect 2022 destination. $610, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/32049729" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Have you ever based a trip on a single photo alone? This <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/sheldon-chalet?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alaska" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alaska</a> property, built in 1983, has us making all sorts of plans to jet across the continent. What it lacks in the historical provenance of some of the homes on this list, it more than makes up for with the incredible scenery and attention to detail. $749, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/41713129" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Though you can only book a single room in this historic upstate New York property, the hosts have infused it with all sorts of antiques and personal charms (including breakfast). Guests can tour the beautifully restored lighthouse, grounds, dining room, parlor, and solarium during their stay. $250, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/6730567" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Dating back to the 1850s, the Eagle River lighthouse has been restored with care and outfitted with all the modern amenities, including WiFi and a food lover’s kitchen. You can take in a breeze from Lake Superior on the deck, stroll to the beach, or admire the view from the tower. $450, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/31710067" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • The view of the Pacific Ocean from this solar-powered, 49-foot lighthouse in San Miguel del Puerto on Mexico’s Oaxacan coast is pure romance. With easy access to the beach and ample patio space, this property will have you thrilled to be off the grid and sans WiFi. $125, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/41522017?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If a modestly appointed room with million-dollar views is what you had in mind, look no further than this cozy studio on the tip of Point Arena in Northern California. Just outside the front door is a postcard-perfect view of the Pacific Ocean and 12 miles of undeveloped coast. $153, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/8273104" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Just five minutes from the Acapulco airport, you’ll find this sweet lighthouse (<em>faro</em> in Spanish) with a thatched roof, nestled in the Villas San Vicente resort. Swing the shutters open for views of the ocean from the comforts of the air-conditioned bedroom. $131, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/35456846" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If you’re not turned off by an abundance of beach kitsch decor, you may have found your lighthouse in this four-story structure in Newfoundland’s Baie Verte Peninsula. With salmon fishing nearby and potential for bald eagle, osprey, and moose sightings in the neighborhood, it’s an ideal spot for nature lovers. $82, Airbnb. <a href="https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/14748126" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
