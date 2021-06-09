Did You Know You Can Rent a Lighthouse on Airbnb?
Wings Neck LighthouseThis former U.S. Coast Guard Lighthouse in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, is way more New England coastal vibes than military barracks in every possible way. The hosts claim that the lantern room provides “one of the most fabulous views of the Atlantic Ocean ever experienced”—which is quite the endorsement, if you ask us. You can share all the charms of this historic home, which can accommodate up to eight guests, with your loved ones. $258, Airbnb. Get it now!
Brace your binoculars
