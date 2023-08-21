Did you know Wawa sells pizza?

Do you ever crave pizza after 2 a.m.? If so, you’ve got a new late-night spot likely already near your neighborhood.

Wawa announced the launch of Wawa Pizza this summer. It’s now serving up 14- and 16-inch pies at more than 900 locations across the Mid-Atlantic and Florida.

The pizzas can be ordered in-store via Wawa’s touchscreens or through the Wawa app.

Officials said every Wawa Pizza is built to order in-store using freshly made dough, proprietary pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella and then baked in a dedicated pizza oven.

Wawa is offering several pizza varieties, including plain, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, and veggie. The pizzas are available from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. in stores that are open 24 hours.

Prices for Wawa Pizza start at $12.99 per pie.

