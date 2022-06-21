Did Kristen Bell just confirm ‘Frozen 3’ to Jimmy Fallon?
Kristen Bell, the voice actor of Princess Anna in “Frozen”, stopped by “The Tonight Show” and may have shared some pretty major news about the franchise’s future – with one small caveat.
Kristen Bell, the voice actor of Princess Anna in “Frozen”, stopped by “The Tonight Show” and may have shared some pretty major news about the franchise’s future – with one small caveat.
Formula One's bid to intervene in the sport's 'porpoising' row on health and safety grounds produced ill-tempered clashes among team bosses and no progress during the Canadian Grand Prix at the weekend.
Europe's low-cost airlines are facing more strikes this summer as staff in Spain and France announced new walkouts on Tuesday.
Kristen Bell stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday, where she let it go. She let a really big announcement go, that is. While discussing how much he loves the Frozen franchise, Jimmy Fallon asked if there was anything Bell wanted to announce regarding a third film, to which Bell responded, "I would… like to officially announce, with zero authority, Frozen 3." Earlier in the day, Bell appeared on Good Morning America, where the actress, who plays Princess Anna in the franchise, shared that she would do Frozen 3 "in a heartbeat." However, later in the night, it sounded like she was making an official announcement… with a small caveat. "Please bear in mind I did say 'zero authority' because I can't do that. I can't do that. No, I'm not in charge," said Bell. "But there could be something maybe in the works and maybe happening," asked Fallon. Bell replied, "Well, you know, I'm– I'll keep it mysterious, but I know Idina recently said she would do it and I feel like if we're all in, like, what are we waiting for? Let's do it." When Frozen first hit theaters in 2013, the animated film was a huge global phenomenon and, six years later, Frozen II was even more successful. However, due to Bell emphasizing "zero authority," fans on Twitter were left a little unsure. So, until Disney makes their official announcement, it seems as though we may still be into the unknown with this one… or are we?
Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea less than a week after it was towed away from the city, its parent company said Monday.
As Dancing With the Stars moves to Disney+ for season 31, judge Carrie Ann Inaba has some thoughts about model Tyra Banks hosting the show.
See Miranda Lambert perform her hit single Actin' Up on 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon. She sported a custom shirt and mini skirt.
Kelsey Asbille, who stars as Monica Dutton on Yellowstone, walked the 'Top Gun' red carpet with her father.
Sunday night's (June 19) show reportedly lasted around a half hour before the group cut it short.
All four of Martin Sheen’s children went on to pursue acting careers: Charlie Sheen, Emilio Estevez, Renée Pilar Estevez, and Ramon Estevez. Charlie’s birth name is Carlos Irwin Estévez.
The Queen finally met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet, during the Platnium Jubilee but their meeting was reportedly very short. Here's why.
The guest host gleefully mocked Fox News after the president's tumble.
The Queen is reportedly hosting a joint 40th birthday party for Prince William and Kate Middleton—details here!
"It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health," Kim Kardashian said about the diet she embraced to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday" gown
"Top players" at the palace are said to be furious with Prince Harry's "bizarre language" during a recent interview.
"The Spanish sun is looking good on you!"
Patricia Richardson shared a photo with Tim Allen from the Home Improvement set. The sitcom ended more than 23 years ago.
Gia Giudice and Milania Giudice both put their glamorous sense of style on display at Teresa Giudice’s recent housewarming party. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughters glowed in stunning minidresses while feting their new family home, as captured in a series of photos on Instagram. On June 17, Gia took to Instagram to share a glimpse at her summer-ready ensemble. Teresa’s eldest daughter dazzled in a pink floral minidress, which featured a fitted bodice with puffy string tie sleeves and a
And a Pride-themed jacket.
Friends of Prince William and Kate Middleton anonymously shut down rumors about their relationship struggling.
It’s no secret that Jane Seymour adores her family, frequently uploading adorable family photos on her social media. However, her new snapshots of her lookalike granddaughters Luna and Willa dancing their hearts out may be one of our favorites. While on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Seymour isn’t missing a beat with having the […]