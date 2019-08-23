What Did Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited's (NSE:LTI) CEO Take Home Last Year?

Sanjay Jalona became the CEO of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited (NSE:LTI) in 2015. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Sanjay Jalona's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited is worth ₹278b, and total annual CEO compensation is ₹210m. (This figure is for the year to March 2019). Notably, that's an increase of 51% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at ₹56m. We examined companies with market caps from ₹143b to ₹457b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was ₹52m.

It would therefore appear that Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited pays Sanjay Jalona more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Larsen & Toubro Infotech, below.

Is Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 16% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 25%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 159%, over three years, would leave most Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Larsen & Toubro Infotech (free visualization of insider trades).

