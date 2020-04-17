Did Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lawson Products

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Michael DeCata for US$100k worth of shares, at about US$33.46 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$27.45 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 8.80k shares for US$334k. But they sold 4114 shares for US$153k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Lawson Products insiders. The average buy price was around US$37.93. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Lawson Products Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Lawson Products. Specifically, President Michael DeCata bought US$199k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of Lawson Products

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Lawson Products insiders own 3.8% of the company, worth about US$9.4m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lawson Products Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Lawson Products insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lawson Products. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Lawson Products you should know about.