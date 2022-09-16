Did life ever exist on Mars? NASA's Perseverance rover finds more organic matter in rocks
NASA's Perseverance rover found several rock samples containing organic matter in Jezero Crater, as it investigates for signs of ancient life.
NASA's Perseverance rover found several rock samples containing organic matter in Jezero Crater, as it investigates for signs of ancient life.
Story at a glance As many as 203,700 transgender Americans who are eligible to vote in this year’s general election could face barriers to voting because of stringent voter ID laws, according to new research from the Williams Institute. About 414,000 voting-eligible transgender Americans live in the 31 states that primarily conduct their elections in…
In general the political divide over marijuana legislation has featured Republicans opposing more liberal policies while Democrats advocate for, or at least pay lip service to, legalization and decriminalization. A new poll by the National Cannabis Roundtable found that "there's been a massive shift in opinion, and it's evidently clear that Republicans have extremely positive attitudes toward legal cannabis," said former Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican, who is now a National Cannabis Roundtable (NCR) board member. The poll, which was conducted by top Republican and Trump pollster Fabrizio, Lee & Associates, founded that 73% of Republicans agree that legal cannabis businesses should have the same rights as other legal businesses, and 76% believe that if a state legalizes cannabis, the federal government should not fight the state.
Aaron Rodgers on Amari Rodgers: "Yeah, he's returning for us right now. That's all I got on that."
Rolling coverage of the former president’s latest legal woes
A cave in Maharashtra has been found to hold stone tools belonging to an ancient Indian civilisation.
New images from the James Webb Space Telescope reveal the sharpest images ever of a cluster of young massive stars in the heart of the Orion Nebula.
The best universe images seen by the Hubble and Spitzer Space Telescopes
The Artemis 1 mission will be a crucial test of NASA's next generation rocket
Maskot BildbyråA top medical journal at the heart of several pandemic-related controversies published a major COVID-19 Commission report Wednesday that concluded the deadly pathogen might possibly have leaked from a United States laboratory.The eyebrow-raising suggestion—which was just a part of a 58-page analysis of the COVID pandemic and its origins—in The Lancet stated that it was “feasible” that the SARS-CoV-2 virus emerged either as a natural spillover event or as a leak from a lab. While t
A team of physicists has found that the remnant of a neutron star merger observed in 2019 has just the right mass to be a strange hypothetical quark star.
Philippine officials have warned of possible danger to aircraft and ships from debris from a new Chinese rocket launch that might fall in northern Philippine waters, authorities said Thursday, adding no debris has been sighted so far. The Philippine Space Agency said China’s Long March 7A rocket was launched Tuesday night from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on Hainan island. The possible “drop zones” were 71 kilometers (44 miles) off Burgos town in Ilocos Norte province and 52 kilometers (32 miles) from Santa Ana town in Cagayan province, the space agency said, citing information from a notice to pilots released by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.
We decoded six of the most recent images taken by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope to see how scientists are using them to understand our origins.
DeForest Kelley’s DNA will join several other deceased ‘Trek’ actors on a trip to the final frontier.
As the United States continues to leverage more commercial satellites for intelligence and communications work, Russia has warned these craft may become a "legitimate target" for wartime operations.
From NASA models to Mickey Mouse playsets, here are the best Lego space sets you can currently buy.
The number of dangerously hot days, marked by temperatures and humidity high enough to cause heat exhaustion, is projected to double by the 2050s.
Rocket Lab launched its 30th Electron mission Thursday (Sept. 15), successfully delivering a commercial radar satellite to Earth orbit.
SpaceX will make a second attempt at launching a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Wednesday evening.
Scientists using data obtained by NASA's Cassini spacecraft and computer simulations said on Thursday the destruction of a large moon that strayed too close to Saturn would account both for the birth of the gas giant planet's magnificent rings and its unusual orbital tilt of about 27 degrees. The researchers named this hypothesized moon Chrysalis and said it may have been torn apart by tidal forces from Saturn's gravitational pull perhaps 160 million years ago - relatively recent compared to the date of the planet's formation more than 4.5 billion years ago. About 99% of the Chrysalis wreckage appears to have plunged into Saturn's atmosphere while the remaining 1% stayed in orbit around the planet and eventually formed the large ring system that is one of the wonders of our solar system, the researchers said.
(Bloomberg) -- Longi Green Energy Technology Co., the world’s biggest solar technology manufacturer, will send panels into space as the first step in plans to test the feasibility of harnessing the sun’s power in orbit and transmitting it back to Earth.Most Read from BloombergGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Wo