Did LifeTech Scientific Corporation's (HKG:1302) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend?

For long-term investors, assessing earnings trend over time and against industry benchmarks is more beneficial than examining a single earnings announcement at a point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on LifeTech Scientific Corporation (SEHK:1302) useful as an attempt to give more color around how LifeTech Scientific is currently performing.

How Did 1302's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

1302's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of CN¥129m has increased by 6.7% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 29%, indicating the rate at which 1302 is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let's look at what's going on with margins and whether the entire industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, LifeTech Scientific has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 11% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.3% exceeds the HK Medical Equipment industry of 5.5%, indicating LifeTech Scientific has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for LifeTech Scientific’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 9.2% to 13%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 51% to 28% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

LifeTech Scientific's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as LifeTech Scientific gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I recommend you continue to research LifeTech Scientific to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

