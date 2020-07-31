How did lobster miniseason go? Lots to eat, but some ended up behind bars, police say

This year’s two-day lobster miniseason in the Florida Keys was relatively peaceful, with no serious injuries or incidents reported, police said.

Of 787 vessel stops and resource checks, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office made only five arrests during the 48-hour period, said the agency’s spokesman, Adam Linhardt.

MCSO reported issuing 49 citations and 166 warnings for the two-day period.

For the 2020 lobster miniseason event, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s law enforcement strategy included using a helicopter to help scan the water, along with an unmarked boat and four personal watercraft. More

Even amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Keys had its share of traffic on the water over the past two days, officials said. Islamorada closed its boat ramps, parks and beaches due to the COVID-19 pandemic so law enforcement kept tabs down the island chain.

“It’s been pretty busy like normal,” Linhardt said. “The sheriff focused a lot in the Middle Keys — Conch Key, Grassy Key. We dedicated an unmarked boat and jet skis. Out of four jet skis, we used two there.”

The personal watercraft, four Yamaha WaveRunners, are donated every year to the sheriff’s office by Riva Motorsports and Marine of the Keys.

In Key Largo, a helicopter helped scan bridges and channels.

Lobster miniseason 2020 wraps up Thurday, July 30, 2020. Law enforcement at 4 p.m. Thursday reported no serious accidents or other major incidents. More

“I wanted a strong presence out there this year on air, land and water,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “The helicopter is a great tool as it provides an effective deterrence to law breakers as well as being at the ready for search and rescue missions. We employed a very large, multi-pronged approach and the figures reflect that. Let’s hope that the regular season goes as safely and smoothly as mini season.”

The tally by the sheriff’s office does not include figures from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Key West Police Department, Key Colony Beach Police, Florida Highway Patrol, or the U.S. Coast Guard.

FWC said they don’t have a running total for miniseason. But county jail records showed the agency Wednesday had jailed two men for boating under the influence in the Upper Keys and on Thursday jailed two men on fishing violations.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies, like Middle Keys Deputy Anthony Wales, pictured right, were busy July 30, 2020, checking lobsters during the state’s two-day miniseason event. More

FWC Officer Bobby Dube also said miniseason ended without any major incidents or accidents reported.

“A very safe one, thankfully,” Dube said.