Did New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSE:BCI) Insiders Sell Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSE:BCI), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

See our latest analysis for New Look Vision Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At New Look Vision Group

The insider, Caroline Rouleau, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$103k worth of shares at a price of CA$34.40 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of CA$32.25. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1300 shares worth CA$42k. But insiders sold 3975 shares worth CA$132k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of New Look Vision Group shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

TSX:BCI Recent Insider Trading, October 31st 2019 More

I will like New Look Vision Group better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Have New Look Vision Group Insiders Traded Recently?

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at New Look Vision Group. insider Jason Schonfeld shelled out CA$9.6k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does New Look Vision Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. New Look Vision Group insiders own about CA$47m worth of shares. That equates to 9.4% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The New Look Vision Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. Still, the insider transactions at New Look Vision Group in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in New Look Vision Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.